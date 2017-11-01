Beavers Trek to California Saturday

Gameday Information
Date: November 4, 2017
Time: 2:07 p.m. PT
Location: Berkeley, Calif.
Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
Television: Pac-12 Network
Play-By-Play: Ted Robinson
Analyst: Yogi Roth
Sideline: Jill Savage
Radio: Beaver Sports Network (TuneIn)
Play-By-Play: Mike Parker
Analyst: Jim Wilson
Sideline: Ron Callan
Pre-Game: Steve Preece
Satellite Radio: XM Channel N/A, Sirius Channel N/A
Series History: CAL leads, 36-33
Last Meeting: 2016 (W, 47-44)
Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com
The Game —
- Oregon State plays its first game in the month of November Saturday when visiting California in Berkeley. Kickoff is slated for 2:07 p.m. PT.
- The game is slated to air on the Pac-12 Network, including Pac-12 Oregon. The Pac-12 Network can be found on Dish Network (406), Xfinity/Comcast (Network: 421 and 720 HD, Oregon: 420) and Charter Spectrum (332/452). Consult your provider for other listings.
- Every game this season can be heard live via the TuneIn application, which is available online and on smartphones and tablets. To find the game, once the app has been downloaded, search “Beaver Sports Network.”
- The game marks the 70th matchup all-time between the teams dating back to the first meeting in 1905, a 10-0 win by California. The Golden Bears hold an advantage in the all-time series, 36-33 with a 21-15 mark in games played in Berkeley. The Beavers have won six of the last seven games played in Berkeley.
- Oregon State has allowed an average of 25.5 points over the last two games after giving up an average of 45 over the first six games. Conversely, OSU has scored an average of 23.5 points the last two after averaging 19.3 over the first six.
- OSU held Stanford to nine points in the second half Thursday, the fewest in a second half of play since Arizona scored seven in the 11th game of the 2016 season.
- Now at 2,003 yards for his career – the 10th player to hit that mark in OSU history - Ryan Nall needs 82 yards to move into ninth.
On This Date —
- Oregon State last played on Nov. 4 in 2006, defeating Arizona State, 44-10.
- The Beavers have played on Nov. 4 13 times previously, posting a 5-7-1 record on the date.
Hall Named Interim HC —
- Assistant Coach Cory Hall was named Oregon State’s Interim Head Coach on Oct 9.
- Hall joined the Oregon State program in January 2016 after one season as the cornerbacks coach at Weber State. He has been the cornerbacks coach at OSU since.
- Hall played safety at Fresno State from 1995-98 before being a third-round selection by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals in 1999.
- A Bakersfield, Calif., native, he played six seasons in the NFL – four with the Bengals and two with the Atlanta Falcons. Hall appeared in 87 career games, including 70 starts, and made 193 tackles with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.
- He has also served as the head coach at Clovis High School in California (from 2011-13). He was an assistant at Clovis from 2008-11.
- Hall was a graduate assistant coach with the defense at Wisconsin in 2014 and a graduate assistant at Washington State in 2006.
Against California —
- California holds a slim advantage in the all-time series, 36-33, with a 21-15 record in games played in Berkeley. That stretches to 22-15 in games played in California by virtue of the Golden Bears’ 23-6 win in 2011 in a game played in San Francisco.
- The Beavers have won six of the last seven meetings between the teams in Berkeley dating back to 2000.
- Overall, the Beavers are 13-5 against the Golden Bears dating back to 1999. Included in that stretch is a five-game win streak from 1999-2004, and a four-game win streak from 2007-2010. The Beavers’ biggest win all-time against the Golden Bears came via a 62-14 victory in 2012 in Corvallis. The most points against California in Berkeley, meanwhile, came in a 49-17 win in 2013.
- The teams last met in the fifth game of the 2016 season, a 47-44 overtime win for the Beavers. That game saw Cal score the last 17 points in regulation to force overtime. Cal scored a field goal in the first overtime try before Darell Garretson scored the game-winning touchdown on a 16-yard rush.
- Garretson ended the game with 105 rushing yards, second only to Ryan Nall‘s career-high 221 on the strength of only 14 carries. Nall scored two of his three touchdowns in Oregon State’s 24-point second half.
- Oregon State tallied 474 rush yards in the win mark the fourth-best single-game total in school history. And are the most in a conference game, surpassing the 428 against UCLA in 1994.
- Bright Ugwoegbu recorded nine tackles, including a sack, while Manase Hungalu had nine tackles as well.
- Nall’s 221 rush yards mark the 10th-most in a game by an Oregon State player. They’re the third-most against Cal. Steven Jackson totaled 239 in 2002 (second-most) and 227 in 2003 (tied for seventh).
- Brandin Cooks’ 232 receiving yards against California in 2013 stand as the second-most in a game at OSU. His 232 yards mark almost half of quarterback Sean Mannion’s passing total from that game – 481. That’s the third-best single-game performance in school history.
OSU/Cal Connections —
- Oregon State linebacker Alexander Skelton and Cal wide receiver Kanawai Noa and offensive lineman Semisi Uluave all attended Punahou High School in Honolulu.
- OSU safety Brandon Arnold and Cal linebacker Raymond Davison III both attended Crespi High School.
Strength Of Schedule —
- Oregon State’s strength of schedule is at No. 11, per Sagarin, entering the game with California.
- Among Pac-12 Conference teams, the Beavers trail only Arizona State (No. 5), UCLA (No. 6) and USC (No. 8) on strength of schedule.
- Six of the Beavers’ seven FBS opponents this season so far have winning records entering this weekend, going a combined 42-18 (.700). That includes Washington, Washington State, USC and Stanford, which have all been in the top-25 this season. They’re a combined 27-7 (.794)
- OSU’s final four opponents – California, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon – are a combined 19-15 (.559).
Against The Top 25 —
- Stanford became the Beavers’ fourth ranked opponent this season, the most since Oregon State also played four in 2015.
- The Beavers are one of just seven teams nationally to play four top-25 teams. The rest include East Carolina, Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, and Indiana.
When Nall Hits 100 —
- Ryan Nall‘s 172 rushing yards against Colorado gave him nine such efforts in his career. That ties him with Bill Enyart (1966-68) and J.J. Young (1991-94) for seventh-most at OSU.
- Nall is now three shy of No. 6 Dave Schilling, who recorded 12 from 1969-71.
- He now has an Oregon State record three carries of at least 75 yards in his career after scoring on a 75-yarder against CSU. His others include 89 yards against Washington State and 80 against California, both coming in 2016.
Miltary Appreciation —
- As a small token of appreciation to those who have given so much to defend and serve the United States of America, Oregon State Athletics is offering two complimentary tickets to Beaver football’s November 18 game against Arizona State to verified military personnel, including both active personnel and veterans.
- Service members and veterans can also purchase additional tickets for 50% off regular price.
- Visit this link for more information: http://admin.osubeavers.com/sports/2016/9/26/military-appreciation-day.aspx?hq_e=el&hq_m=1388590&hq_l=2&hq_v=3ebc0152f5.
From Hawai’i —
- Twelve players hail from the state of Hawai’i, which gives Oregon State the most players to hail from the islands, aside from the University of Hawai’i.
- Hawaiian natives Moku Watson, Kesi Ah-Hoy, Alexander Skelton, Keli’i Montibon and Onesimus Clarke joined the program in 2017.
Dream Come True —
- Unitus Community Credit Union and Oregon State have partnered to create the “Dream Come True” Program to fulfill one child’s dream. It is designed for children who are or have battled an unfortunate illness and includes hosting a child for every home Beaver football game during the 2017 season. Dream Come True will help provide a lasting experience to children eighth grade age or younger (per NCAA regulations) and their families who are facing or have faced an unfortunate time of illness. For more information, visit osubeavers.com/dreamcometrue.
First-Time Starters —
- Eleven players have made their first collegiate starts this season. They include: Trent Moore, Isaiah Hodgins, Trevon Bradford, Shemar Smith, David Morris, Shawn Wilson, Austin Hudson, Isaiah Dunn, Kyle White, Omar Hicks-Onu and Landry Payne. Hodgins, Morris and Dunn are true freshmen.
- Additionally, three others have made their first Oregon State starts.
- Thomas Tyner started four games while at Oregon, and made his first at OSU against USC. He is believed to be the only player to ever score a touchdown for both Oregon State and Oregon.
- Trevorris Johnson made his first OSU start in the game against Colorado. He started one game during his career at TCU.
- Jake Luton started the first four games for the Beavers after starting once at Idaho during the 2015 season.
True Frosh —
- Six true freshmen have played this season. They include: Isaiah Hodgins, Calvin Tyler, Jr., Tino Allen, David Morris, Kesi Ah-Hoy and Isaiah Dunn.
Red Zone —
- The Beavers have scored on 21-of-24 possessions inside the red zone this season after a 2-for-2 mark against Stanford. That’s an 87.5-percent success rate. That’s in line with the 2016 Beavers, who scored on 33-of-38 trips inside the 20 (87 percent).