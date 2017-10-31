Oregon Tech Goal Keeper Gerardo Skewes Named CCC Player of the Week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Oregon Tech’s Gerardo Skewes has been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts this past weekend the conference office announced Monday.



Skewes, a junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, had an All-Star weekend with a total of 11 saves as he faced a total of 42 shots on the weekend leading the Owls to a weekend sweep of Carroll College and the University of Providence propelling the Owls into the CCC Postseason Tournament Championship next weekend in Springfield, Ore. The Owls will enter the Championship as the No. 5 Seed.



2017 Men’s Soccer Championships Schedule



11/3/17 Quarterfinals 11 a.m. #1 SOU vs. #8 CI- Field 1 #2 RMC vs. #7 TESC-Field 2 2 p.m. #3 CRB vs. #6 NU-Field 2 #4 NCU vs. #5 OREGON TECH- Field-1 11/4/17 -Semifinals 4 p.m. Highest seed vs. lowest seed Next Highest seed vs, next lowest seed 11/6/17 Championships Noon Winners from Semi’s



