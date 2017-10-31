Oregon Shakespeare Festival School Visit Program Next Week

Lost River Jr./Sr. High School students will experience theater in real life when the Oregon Shakespeare Festival comes to their school.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival School Visit Program is spending the day at Lost River on Monday, Nov. 6. The two actor team will perform “Romeo and Juliet” with a Q&A period in the morning, followed by workshops the rest of the day. Fifth- and sixth-graders from Merrill and Malin elementary schools will attend the morning performance, which is also open to the public.

“Serving schools for over 45 years, OSF’s School Visit Program is one of the largest theatre

outreach programs in the country,” the program’s website states. “Through SVP, students see and hear works of Shakespeare and other great writers presented in ways that relate to their own experiences and engage their imaginations.”