Marcus Peters leads Chiefs’ turnover party in victory over Broncos

ESPN – KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As has been the case since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, there’s no problem on their defense that Marcus Peters can’t fix.

Peters led the way as the Chiefs ended their defensive slump and, more importantly, their two-game losing streak with a 29-19 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The 6-2 Chiefs have a commanding lead in the AFC West of 2½ games over the 3-4 Broncos and three games over the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, each 3-5.

The Chiefs didn’t completely shut down Denver’s offense, a disappointment given the Broncos’ recent struggles with the ball. The Chiefs allowed the Broncos, who were shut out in last week’s game against the Chargers, 16 points in the second half.

But the Chiefs’ defensive play was still an improvement over recent weeks.

For that they can credit Peters, who set the tone early in the game when he ripped the ball away from former teammate Jamaal Charles, recovered the loose ball and ran it back 45 yards for a touchdown and the first score of the game. Peters followed that up later in the first period with an interception of Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian, one of two the Chiefs would get on Monday night.

The Chiefs wasted that takeaway when they asked Tyreek Hill to try a pass into the end zone. It was intercepted, the first pick thrown by the Chiefs this season.

That didn’t matter because Peters already had set the tone. The Chiefs had five takeaways, four on defense and one on special teams.

Peters left after the game without answering questions. But safety Ron Parker, who also had an interception, said, “We feed off those kinds of plays. That gave us a great start. Any time as a defense you can put points on the board, that’s big. We believe they come in bunches, whether it’s picks or strips. When we get one, it’s our job to get some more.”

The Chiefs forced only one turnover during their two-game winning streak. They failed to intercept Oakland’s Derek Carr last week even though he threw 52 passes.

The Chiefs look to Peters for turnovers. Coach Andy Reid defended Peters for a slow start with regard to turnovers this season, saying he hadn’t had many chances because opponents often are avoiding him.

But he doesn’t have to encourage Peters to go for the takeaway when he gets the chance.

“I just encourage him to be himself,” Reid said. “That’s been plenty good for him.”

Charles has a history of fumbling from his years with the Chiefs, but Reid said Kansas City made no more emphasis on stripping the ball from him than any other opposing player.

Peters is the Chiefs’ defensive game-changer, so they’re used to good things happening when he’s involved in a turnover. The Chiefs are 14-4 since 2015 when Peters gets an interception, forces a fumble or recovers a fumble. They’re 5-1 when he has at least two such plays in a game.

Peters hadn’t been completely quiet in the turnover categories this season. He entered the game with two interceptions and a forced fumble that teammate Justin Houston returned for a touchdown in a Week 4 Monday night win against Washington.

But until the win over the Broncos, Peters’ season was more notable for national anthem protests — he usually sits, but on Monday night he didn’t arrive on the sideline until the anthem was finished — and screaming at fans or, at least in one instance, defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

The focus was on football on Monday night, just in time for the Chiefs to claim a much-needed victory.