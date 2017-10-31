Governor Nixes Proposed Nestle Plant Water Swap in Cascade Locks

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has asked ODFW to cancel plans for a water swap that would have allowed Nestle to access spring water near Cascade Locks. Nestle wants to build a $50 million water bottling plant there, which the city wants but the Hood County prohibits after a 2016 vote. The City had asked ODFW to help arrange a swap involving another water source but the Governor says that would amount to an attempt to go around the county water plant prohibition and says likely lawsuits would be too expensive for the state to take on.