Beavers Set for Senior Day Civil War Matchup

THE GAME: The Oregon State women’s soccer team (5-10-3, 2-7-1 Pac-12) will wrap up its 2017 season on Thursday, when the Beavers play host to Oregon (8-10-0, 2-8-0) in the Civil War Series. The game will begin at 1:30 p.m.

FOLLOW ALONG: Thursday’s game will air live on Pac-12 National and Pac-12 Oregon, with Ann Schatz and Tammy Blackburn on the call. Live stats for the game will be available at OSUBeavers.com.

SENIOR DAY: Oregon State will celebrate its senior class in a special pregame ceremony. Get to Lorenz Field early, as the Beavers bid farewell to Emma Bergstrom, Bella Geist, Kathryn Baker, Emma Jones, Nikki Faris, Emmy Rodriguez, Kayla Latham, Lizzy Coryell and Natalie Higgins.

HISTORY WITH THE DUCKS: Oregon State holds a 12-9-4 all-time series lead vs. the Ducks. The Beavers’ won last year’s matchup 1-0 in Eugene, as Emma Jones scored the game-winner on an assist from Nikki Faris.

GAME INFO: Admission to all Oregon State soccer games is free.

Streaking:

- The Beavers have held shutouts in eight of their last 20 games, dating back to last season.

- OSU is 4-0 this season when scoring first

- Oregon State has scored five of their nine goals this season on the road, but its last three goals have all come at Lorenz Field.

- The Beavers win on Sunday was the 250th victory in program history.

Go Geist:

- Goalkeeper Bella Geist is Oregon State’s career saves leader with 394.

- The senior missed last Sunday’s match due to injury.

- Geist was named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week on Sept. 12, and currently leads the Pac-12 in saves.

- Geist is first in the NCAA among active players in career saves.

- Geist is currently third in Pac-12 history in career saves. She needs 15 more to match Elise Edwards (Stanford) for second on the conference’s all-time list.

- Geist saw time with the US U-23 National Team in the spring, playing for the Stars and Stripes in the Portland Thorns Spring Invitational. The goalkeeper got the start against the Chicago Red Stars on April 1, holding a clean sheet until she was subbed off in the 64th minute.

Quick Hitters:

- Allison Pantuso earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors on Oct. 9, after the Beavers posted back-to-back shutouts with the junior making some big plays at centerback.

- Emma Jones scored the game-winning goal off a set-piece vs. Utah on Sunday. Jones’ also gave the Beavers a win on a brilliant free kick vs. Washington State earlier this season.

- Oregon State has started the same 10 field players in four-straight games.

- The team brings back two of its top three goal scorers from last season (Faris – 6, Higgins – 4), as well as three of its top four leaders in assists (Faris – 6, Jones – 5, Higgins – 3).

- Oregon State has committed the 28th-most fouls in the NCAA this season, with 10.7 per game.

- The Beavers committed the most fouls per-game in the Pac-12 last season, with an average of 12.4 per match.

- OSU placed 11 players on the Pac-12 All-Academic team last season, including seven players that will return to the squad this season (Baker, Geist, Faris, Higgins, Latham, Pantuso, Rodriguez).

-Oregon State features a strong international presence, with players from four foreign nations on the squad. Emma Jones and Kate Evans hail from England, Paula Leblic from Spain, Kathryn Baker from Canada and Olivia Ellis from Australia

The Senior Class

- Nikki Faris, Emma Jones, Kayla Latham and Natalie Higgins have started all 18 games for the Beavers this season, along with junior Allison Pantuso.

- Forward Nikki Farris tied the team lead for goals with six last season, as well as leading the team and tying for fifth in the Pac-12 with six assists.

The Staff:

- Head Coach Linus Rhode is in his 10th season at the helm of the Oregon State womens soccer team, and is looking to lead the Beavers to their fourth NCAA tournament apperance under his watch.

- Rhode will be coaching his 202nd career match as head coach on Thursday.

- Prior to becoming head coach Rhode was an assistant and assosciate coach for the Beavers for eight seasons.

- The program brings on a new assistant coach this season, Vanessa Valentine. Valentine was formerly the head coach at Cal Poly.

- The Beavers also promoted longtime assistant Michelle Voiland to the position of associate head coach this season.

More on Rhode:

- With Oregon State’s win over San Francisco on Sept. 3, Linus Rhode became Oregon State’s career wins leader, passing Steve Fennah.

- Associate Head Coach Michelle Voiland on Rhode: “Linus has a vision for our program, and he sticks to that vision. It’s all about making sure our players have a great experience and making sure the program is always moving forward. He really cares about our student-athletesand everyone involved in the program.”

- Redshirt-senior Emmy Rodriguez on Rhode: “Linus has done so much for this program. He’s so dedicated to our players on the field and off the field. He’s done a great job of creating a family atmosphere.”

Beavs in the Pros:

- Jodie Taylor won the Golden Boot at this summer’s European Championships, leading the tournament with five goals.

- Taylor also scored a goal for England in the 2015 World Cup in Canada, helping England win a bronze medal

- Taylor currently plays for Arsenal LFC

- Rachel Axon currently plays for Kolbotn Fotball in the Norwegian league.

- Greta Espinoza signed for Spanish club Levante this summer.

- Espinoza has also seen time with the Mexican National Team, including appearances at the 2015 World Cup

- Helene Haavik signed this spring with FC Staad of the Swiss Nationalliga A.