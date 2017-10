Downtown Klamath Falls will host the Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 11th, Presented by the Klamath Freedom Celebration.

This all day event honors all active and non-active Military, Police, Firemen and Women, who have served this Country and their families, as well as the community.

They have also joined the Fight against Cancer with Chris’s Cause.

For more information contact the Klamath Freedom Celebration at 541-850-2307.