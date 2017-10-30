Tchilao Buries Two Goals in Beavers’ 4-2 Win over Aztecs

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Junior Don Tchilao (Chandler, Ariz.) recorded his first career brace on Sunday at the SDSU Sports Deck to lead the Oregon State University men’s soccer program to a 4-2 win over San Diego State in Pac-12 play.

“It was a wonderful performance from the guys,” said head coach Steve Simmons. “To bounce back from the result on Thursday and to react the way they did was great to see.

“The guys deserved it, they reacted the right way, showed true character and toughness, and a couple showed tremendous confidence around the goal. It was a great way to end the trip and we’ll take this upcoming bye week to rest up, get healthy and ready for our rival.”

Senior Jordan Jones (Pacific Grove, Calif.) struck first for the Beavers (6-11-0, 3-6-0 Pac-12) in the 16th minute, taking a cross from classmate Timmy Mueller (Post Falls, Idaho) on the right half of the box and placing the shot past Adam Allmaras for a 1-0 lead on his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Tchilao found his first goal of the game in the 42nd minute, dribbling through a handful of Aztec (5-11-0, 0-7-0 Pac-12) defenders and placing his shot from eight yards out in the center of the box for a 2-0 lead for the Beavers on his third goal of the year.

SDSU tallied its first goal of the game on a Jeroen Meefout set piece following an OSU caution in the 43rd minute. Meefout curled his shot inside the far post to put the score at 2-1 favoring the visitors heading into intermission.

Freshman Joe Hafferty (Renton, Wash.) put the Beavers back up by two in the 57th minute after getting a feed from senior Jaime Miralles(Vinaròs, Spain) and turning into the shot inside the box for a 3-1 advantage.

Tchilao put away his brace in the 62nd minute, taking a feed from Miralles in the attacking third and beating Allmaras one-on-one from seven yards out for a 4-1 Oregon State lead, matching Jones’ goal total for the year. It was Miralles’ second assist of both the game and the season.

The Aztecs added on one more in the 67th minute after Tevenn Roux took a feed from Winston Sorhaitz on the left post and tapped the shot home to cut OSU’s lead to 4-2.

SDSU threw numbers forward to close out the final portion of the game, but failed to challenge freshman Gage Rogers (Gilbert, Ariz.) in the net as the Higley H.S. product made three saves over the course of the match to preserve the 4-2 win.

Oregon State is off next week and will return to the pitch at Paul Lorenz Field on Thursday, November 9, to take on No. 23 Washington to close out the regular season. The contest against the Huskies will broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks with kickoff set for 2 p.m. PT and the Beavers will be honoring their five seniors before the match.