Supermarket Saturday – KLAD & Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank

KLAD will join the Klamath/Lake Counties Food Bank again Saturday, November 4th for another Supermarket Saturday fundraiser.

The goal this year is to raise 80 tons of food for the food bank and we need your help to make it happen. If you’d like to be a one ton sponsor (cost is $250) call 541-850-7114 and let us know.

We’ll recognize your business on the radio, but more importantly this money will go directly to the food bank to help those in need.

Supermarket Saturday, from Fred Meyer this year, along with Bullet Rental, and 92-5 KLAD!