Oregon State Puts Away Utah, 2-1

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women’s soccer team used a 2-1 effort to defeat the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 matchup on Sunday afternoon at Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis.

“It was a hard fought game,” said head coach Linus Rhode. “It was nice to have the ball bounce our way today. We had two good finishes and Lindsay Lamont played extremely well in goal, it was a good way to finish the weekend.”

Natalie Higgins opened up the scoring in the 59th minute of play, burying her shot in the top left corner for a 1-0 Beaver lead. Emma Jones set up the goal with her flick-on from Emmy Rodriguez‘s set piece near the midline.

Shortly after, the Utes notched their goal in the 62nd minute. Jessica Hixson finished a crossing pass from Eden Jacobson inside the six-yard box to even the tilt at 1-1.

Jones secured the game-winner in the 78th minute after Oregon State was awarded a free kick from the top of Utah’s box. Jones buried her third goal of the season in the upper left corner for a 2-1 OSU lead.

Lindsay Lamont made eight saves in the game to earn her first decision of the season. The majority of her saves came in the second half as the redshirt-sophomore had seven alone on the back end of the match.

Oregon State will close out the regular season with the Civil War matchup against Oregon on Thursday, November 2. The contest will broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. PT.