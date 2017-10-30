Hustlin’ Owls Roll Past Simpson in Season Opener

In the first half the game was tied 4 times with 10 different lead changes. Tech got down by as many as 4 points before Hieb hit a free-throw and a lay-up to draw the Owls within one. A Seth Erickson three ball tied the game at 41. Erickson would hit another three pointer at the buzzer giving Tech a 48-45 lead. Tech shot 54% from the floor in the half with Simpson shooting at a 51% pace.
Erickson hit another three ball to start the second half putting Tech up 51-45 and the Red Hawkes would not get any closer the rest of the night. Erickson would finish the night with 18 points all from long range as he was 6-12 for the night. Hieb led OIT with the 21 points, 11 in the second half. Fink had 11 points and 13 assist for his double-double. Two freshman came off the bench to score double digits for Tech with Garret Albrecht and Harrison Steiger each pouring in 12 points.
For the game, Simpson held its largest lead at 4 points with 5:53 to play in the first half, Oregon Tech’s largest lead was 29 and that came at the 1:43 to play in the second half. Tech had 32 assists committing only 16 turnovers for the game. Tech’s strong defense caused Simpson to turn the ball over 17 times with 17 assists. OIT also won the battle of the boards with a 39-32 edge including a 31-19 advantage in defensive boards.
The Owls next play host to the University of Main at Fort Kent Tuesday, October 31st at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court.