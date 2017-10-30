Air Quality Zone Back to Green for Monday

After spending Sunday in the RED, the Air Quality Advisory for today, Monday October 30, until noon, tomorrow Tuesday October 31, IS GREEN.

The GREEN Advisory Call means:

1. ALL WOODSTOVES, PELLET STOVES AND FIREPLACES MAY BE USED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE AQ ZONE as per Klamath County Ordinance 406.100.

2. Outdoor burning is allowed outside the Air Quality Zone. Check with your local fire district for their open burn permit. 3. Outdoor burning is allowed inside the Air Quality Zone with the following conditions 4. The 2017 Fall Open Burning Window within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone started Saturday, October 21, 2017, and will end at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017.

The conditions of the Fall 2017 Open Burning Window are: