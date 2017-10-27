Lady and Hustlin’ Owls Move Up in NAIA Cross Country Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech women’s cross country team moved-up from No.9 to No. 7 and the men moved up to No. 24 in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Polls, the NAIA National Office announced today.



The women are coming off a 2nd place showing at the at the Warrior Invitational. The Owls were led by Junior Danielle De Castro who finished 4th and finished just one point behind No. 5 College of Idaho and defeated No. 6 Southern Oregon, and No. 8 Masters College. British Columbia reclaims a share of the No. 1 ranking, joining Wayland Baptist (Texas) at the top spot in this week’s poll.



In the men’s poll, the Hustlin’ Owls moved up from the receiving votes category to a tie for 24th as the Thunderbirds of British Columbia hold on to the No. 1 ranking. Defending champion Southern Oregon slipped from No. 1 to No.2. After SOU, the CCC was represented by College of Idaho at No.4, Eastern Oregon at No. 8, Northwest Christian at No. 17 and Tech at No.24.



Up next the Owls will be the CCC Championships in La Grande, Oregon hosted by Eastern Oregon University at Lane Farms on Saturday, November 4.