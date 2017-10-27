Klamath Falls PD Hosting Prescription Drug Take Back

Klamath Falls Police are having a prescription drug take back event on Saturday from 10:00am and 2:00pm at the Police Department at 2501 Shasta Way.

Bring in your unused prescriptions for safe disposal – no questions asked.

The goal is to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

No liquids, needles or sharps can be accepted, only pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions will be asked.

Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and more than 3,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. When those results are combined with what was collected in its 12 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 5.5 million pounds — more than 2,750 tons — of pills.