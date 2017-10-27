Beavers Edged by No. 20 Sanford 15-14

CORVALLIS – Oregon State led for the majority of the second half, but was unable to take down No. 20 Stanford Thursday evening, as the Cardinal edged the Beavers 15-14 at Reser Stadium.

OSU out-gained the Stanford 264-222 in the contest, and held the Cardinal without a touchdown until the closing minute of the game.

Ryan Nall went for 87 yards on the ground, as he became the 10th player in Oregon State history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards. Thomas Tyner and Darell Garretson both recorded rushing touchdowns in the winning effort.

Jonathan Willis and Landry Payne led the Beavers with 10 tackles apiece. Omar Hicks-Onu grabbed his first career interception.

The Beaver defense got off to a strong start, forcing a three-and-out on the first Stanford possession, before limiting the Cardinal to a missed field goal on its next drive after Stanford took over inside the OSU 30. The Cardinal drew first blood early in the second quarter, converting a 40-yard field goal to take the first lead of the contest.

Oregon State responded with an impressive 75-yard touchdown drive that spanned over seven minutes. Nall rushed for a total of 46 yards during the possession, which was capped off by a three-yard touchdown rush from Garretson.

The Cardinal tacked on a field goal late in the second quarter to send the teams to the break with the Beavers leading 7-6.

The Oregon State offense came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, as the Beavers started off the second half with a six-play 75-yard drive, resulting in an 18-yard Tyner touchdown scamper. Hicks-Onu followed that up with his first career interception to stem a Stanford drive into OSU territory.

The Cardinal closed out the third quarter with a field goal, and took the lead on a touchdown pass with 20 seconds to play.

The Beavers made an effort to get down the field in the closing seconds, getting down to the Stanford 40 yardline with three seconds left. A last-gasp hail Mary attempt was intercepted, however, and the Cardinal hung on for the one-point win.

Oregon State will return to action next Saturday when the Beavers take on California in Berkeley, Calif. That contest will begin at 2 p.m., and will air live on Pac-12 Networks.