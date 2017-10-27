6th Annual Fundraiser Dinner & Live Auction – Klamath Lake Land Trust

Klamath Lake Land Trust is proud to announce that Registration is open for the 6th annual Fundraiser Dinner & Live Auction event Saturday, November 4th from 5pm-9pm, at Reames Golf and Country Club.

Help Klamath Lake Land Trust celebrate 7 years of land conservation in the Upper Klamath Lake.

This event will feature a catered meal, a full service bar, live and silent auction, raffles, and free items.

Registration is now through October 28th at $40.00.

For more information and registration visit www.klamathlakelandtrust.org.