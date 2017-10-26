Oregon Tech Men and Women Golf Win Simpson Invite

REDDING, Calif. – Both Oregon Tech golf teams won the Simpson Invitational Golf Tournament while Tech’s Janelle Ferlan and Houston Knox claiming Medalist Honors to lead the Owls Tuesday afternoon at Gold Hills Golf Club.



On the men’s side, Oregon Tech shot a final team round of 309 (Two round total 620) to finish six strokes ahead of host Simpson University who finished with a final round 313 (626), followed by Menlo College (634), and Northwest Christian (678).



After Knox, Tech’s Mayson Tibbs finished the tournament in third place with a final round 75. Nat Hunter finished in 8th with Tyler Frankie in 11th followed by Cameron Barnhardt in 18th and Blake Bartlett in 21st.



On the women’s side, the Lady Owls dominated the tournament winning by 71 strokes over host Simpson as the Owls finished first thru fourth. Ferlan fired a tournament best final round of 78 to win by three strokes over teammates Stephanie Koza, with Kylie Collom finishing third followed by Holly Froelich in 4th.



Both teams will be idle until November 7th and 8th when they travel to Monterey, California for the Menlo College Pacific Coast HWY Invite.