Marine Board Names Klamath Deputy Officer of the Year

The Oregon State Marine Board recognized marine law enforcement officers from Klamath, Malheur, Coos, and Benton County Sheriff’s Offices for their marine law enforcement efforts during 2017. The recognition occurred during the Marine Board’s annual post-season conference, held in Redmond on October 16, 17. The Marine Board honors sheriff’s marine deputies and state police troopers each year with recognition of their life saving efforts and exceptional service awards.

Klamath County Deputy Ronald McKinney was recognized as the Officer of the Year for his many years of service as both a volunteer with Small Boat Rescue and as an employee of the Marine Division. Deputy McKinney helped solidify the success of the marine unit with his well-rounded skills as boating safety instructor for the general public and county schools; boat operation and equipment maintenance, and volunteer coordination for training, hazard mitigation, buoy maintenance and outreach events. Klamath County Cpl. Daren Krag said, “Without Deputy McKinney’s tireless efforts, Klamath County’s Marine Division would not be nearly as efficient and effective in serving our community.” Nominees for the Officer of the Year award must exhibit exceptional service to Oregon’s boaters in the past year, demonstrating selfless commitment and outstanding performance in promoting boating safety, passionate and effective enforcement of boating safety laws, effective involvement in public water safety education, efficient use of available resources, excellent program management, great partnering, committed instruction, and boat operation skills. “Deputy McKinney well deserved this distinguished recognition,” said Randy Henry, Marine Board Boating Safety Program manager.