KCC to Host Elementary Education Open House

Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend a Klamath Community College open house next week to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath Falls. The open house is Monday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. in the Work Skills Technology Center, room 819.

Representatives from KCC and Southern Oregon University will be at the event to talk about their partnership, which allows students registered at SOU to complete a bachelor’s of science in elementary education at KCC.

This KCC-SOU collaboration provides a clear pathway for students in the Klamath Falls area to earn a bachelor’s degree and provides options for earning a teaching license and/or a minor in early childhood development.

“Anyone who is interested in early childhood education should attend the open house,” said Interim Dean of Instruction Peggy Noble. “KCC’s partnership with SOU is an excellent resource for students and community members who already live in South Central Oregon and want to earn a degree in elementary education.”

Attendees can also learn about options for earning a K-12 special education teaching license or Master of Arts in Teaching at SOU.