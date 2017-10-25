OSU and Sanford 84th all-time match up

Corvallis, OREGON – Oregon State returns from a bye week to host Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference matchup Thursday night. The game marks the 84th all-time matchup between the teams dating back to the first meeting in 1919, a 14-6 win by Stanford.

Cardinal holds the advantage in the all-time series, 55-25-3 with a 20-13-1 record in games played in Corvallis. The matchup marks the second consecutive between the teams in Corvallis to not be played on a Saturday. The 2015 game, a 42-24 Cardinal victory, was played on a Friday. Oregon State is competing against its fourth top-25 team this season.

Oregon State last played on Oct. 26 in 2013, against Stanford, also at Reser Stadium and on ESPN. The Beavers, ranked 25th nationally, were narrowly defeated by the eighth-ranked Cardinal, 20-12. The Cardinal holds a 55-25-3 advantage in the all-time series, and comes into Thursday’s matchup on a seven-game win streak versus the Beavers. Three of those seven wins have come at Reser Stadium.