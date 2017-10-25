Oregon Tech Men Pre-Season No.16 in Nation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After earning the Cascade Conference third spot, Oregon Tech men rank at the No. 16 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll released today by the National Office. Complete Poll

College of Idaho is the highest member of the CCC as the Yotes come in at No. 7. Joining COI and OIT in the Top 25 from the Cascade Conference is Southern Oregon at No. 11 and Northwest Christian at No. 24 with Corban University in the receiving votes category.

The Hustlin’ Owls return three starters from a year ago, including CCC Newcomer of the Year Mitchell Fink who averaged 11 points, 4.5 assists, and 3 rebounds per game in his freshman season. Also returning for the Owls is senior leader Andrew Weber and sophomores Tyler Hieb and Seth Erickson.



”Our non-conference schedule is really going to challenge us. We have some tough road games and multiple home matchups that should bring in big crowds,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell. “We have a young group who is going to need to mature quickly, because we are going to be tested every week.”



Oregon Tech opens the 2017-18 campaign with two NAIA Division II contests at home including Simpson University on October 28th and then a Halloween Night game with University of Maine Fort Kent on October 31st both games are scheduled for 7:30 pm starts at Danny Miles Court.

The Oregon Tech women were in the in the receiving votes category in 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll. Women’s Complete Poll