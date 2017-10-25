Man Rescued After Three Days Under Rock

A man from Weed has been found after spending three days trapped in a hole under a rock. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office found Jonathon Engelstad Monday near the Carrick Edition housing area. The Sheriff says Engelstad had an outstanding arrest warrant but due to medical needs from being trapped he was cited and released to appear later.

On Monday, October 23, 2017, at about 9:21 a.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a report that a local man was stuck under a rock and unable to extract himself in an area on the Mt. Shasta Mountain side of Weed, 100 yards from railroad tracks in vicinity of Carrick Edition, a housing area located east of Weed, California. At 12:23 pm, Deputy Burns, SCSO’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator and members of the SAR team located the lost man, later identified as Mr. Jonathon Heith Engelstad, 39, of Weed, trapped in a hole under a large rock. Rescuers were able to free Mr. Engelstad from the predicament and the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) H-16 (helicopter) transported him to a safe location. He received a preliminary medical evaluation at the location and was then transported to Mercy-Mt. Shasta Hospital in Mt. Shasta via ambulance. Mr. Engelstad had an outstanding arrest warrant for his arrest but due to the pending medical examination, he was cited and released to appear on the charges at a later time. According to Mr. Engelstad and information provided by a family member, he may have been trapped at the location for three days.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We are grateful that Mr. Engelstad was found alive and in relatively good condition by SCSO SAR team members. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our SCSO Coordinator and his supervisor, Sergeant Mero, SCSO SAR volunteers, Weed City Fire Department, Mt. Shasta Ambulance, and the CHP’s Helicopter 16 crew for taking part in this search and rescue operation. Mr. Engelstad was definitely endangered by his predicament but the teamwork of all local first responders, SAR volunteers, and assisting agencies made a difference in this case and their efforts may have saved his life.”

Sergeant Jeremiah LaRue added, “ This is a good opportunity to remind all citizens when they venture into rural areas of Siskiyou County it is always a good idea to avoid traveling alone, advise a family member of associate where you are going, what time you plan to return, and what route you are taking during your trip. Always travel with a means of communication such as a charged cellular phone and an alternate signaling device. Portable tracking devices are available in local outdoor stores. Always travel with warm clothing and take extra food, water, and any needed medications in case you are stranded for prolonged periods, especially at night. It is useful to remember that mountain conditions often change quickly and lower temperatures and unpredictable weather are norms this time of year.”