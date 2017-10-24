Traffic Stop Yields 200 Lbs of Marijuana

Two people have been busted moving about 200 pounds of marijuana through Josephine County; An OSP Trooper stopped an SUV for speeding on Interstate 5 near Merlin and became a suspicious. Turns out the driver from Minnesota had flown to Medford and rented the SUV, then drove down to California to get the pot and was planning to eventually get it to Minnesota.

On October 18, 2017 at about 5:30PM, an OSP Trooper was on Interstate 5 near milepost 61 (near Merlin) when he stopped a 2017 Ford Explorer for speeding. During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal conduct and searched the vehicle following a road side investigation.

During the search, 201 pounds of packaged marijuana was discovered in the vehicle. It was learned the driver, Pandy HOUT, age 29, from Shakopee, MN and Lor MENG, age 28, from Sacramento, CA had flown into the Medford Airport from Denver, CO and rented the Ford Explorer. They then traveled to an unknown location in California and acquired the marijuana. It was believed they were transporting the marijuana to Minnesota.

HOUT and MENG were arrested on the following charges:

*Import/Export Marijuana (over sixteen pounds across state lines)- Class C Felony

*Possession of Marijuana (person over 21 years of age and over 8 pounds in public place) Class C Felony

*Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana (over sixteen pounds with intent to distribute) Class C Felony

Both were lodged in the Josephine County Jail. No further information to be released at this time. As a reminder on what’s legal when it comes to marijuana use and possession in Oregon, please visit http://whatslegaloregon.com/