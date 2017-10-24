Men and Women Both Lead after 1st Day of Simpson Golf Invite

REDDING, Calif. – Both Oregon Tech golf teams lead after the first day of the Simpson Invitational Golf Tournament Monday afternoon at Gold Hills Golf Club.

Three Owls are tied for the lead on the women’s side leading Oregon Tech to a big 44 stroke lead.Stephanie Koza, Janelle Ferlan, and Shelby LaTourette are all tied for first place after each firing a first round 86. Tech’s Kylie Collom is 4th with Holly Froelich and Darby Twight from Tech in a 5thplace tie with a 92.

On the men’s side, the Hustlin’ Owls lead by two-strokes over host Simpson University after a first round 311. Tech’s Montana Frame is in second place just one stroke back of the leader Fredik Ingul of Menlo College who fired a 71, one-under par.

Tech’s Mayson Tibbs is tied for 4th followed by Tyler Frankie (8th), and Nate Hunter (11th).