Local Employment Numbers Overall Steady

The employment situation was largely unchanged in September with hiring following typical seasonal patterns in both Klamath and Lake Counties. Klamath County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in September, up slightly from 5.6 percent in August. The unemployment rate has been steadily trending upward since June when it was 5.1 percent. Klamath County added 160 jobs in September, typical hiring for this time of year. Nonfarm payroll employment rose by 2.6 percent from September 2016 (+590 jobs). Job growth was concentrated in health care, leisure, and construction. A few industries posted notable job losses, including professional and business services (-70 jobs); retail trade (-40 jobs); and manufacturing (-30 jobs). Public sector employment was up largely due to strong gains from local government education and the federal government. Lake County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was little changed at 5.7 percent from 5.6 percent in August. The rate was 6.3 percent in September 2016, not a statistically significant decline. The employment situation in September was largely unchanged from August; the county typically posts modest job losses in September. Lake County nonfarm business establishments added a total of 70 jobs from September 2016 (+3.1%). These gains were concentrated in retail trade (+30) and local government (+20).

The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly payroll employment and labor force data for Oregon’s metropolitan areas and counties. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources. The Oregon Employment Department payroll employment estimates are revised quarterly using information from unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use data from this official Oregon series unless noted. The department also makes the BLS-produced nonfarm payroll employment series for metropolitan areas available. These are revised annually by BLS.

