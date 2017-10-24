Klamath Falls Man Dies in Beach Crash

A Klamath Falls man has been killed in a crash on the beach in Coos County. The Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep and motorcycle were driving on Horsfall Beach at a high rate of speed when the Jeep had a mechanical failure and swerved into the motorcycle. Michael “Dane” Shackleford who was driving the Jeep was declared dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was injured.

The Coos County Crash Team was activated due to the circumstances surrounding the crash. CCSO said the team is activated “if a crash is complex, or criminal charges may be charged.” Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Deputies would like to reminding the public the speed limit on Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area beaches is 25 miles-per-hour.