Ezekiel Elliot will play one more week before trial

Dallas, TEXAS - Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play at least another week after a federal judge rejected the NFL’s request for an expedited hearing on the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension for alleged domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled Elliott’s hearing will be held, as originally scheduled, on Oct. 30. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott for six games on Aug. 11 after the league’s 13-month league investigation concluded he was in violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy for the incident in the summer of 2016.

Elliott, who was not arrested or charged in the case, maintains his innocence after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio.