Beavers Host Sanford Thursday Night

GAME 8: OREGON STATE VS. STANFORD



Gameday Information

Date: October 26, 2017

Time: 6:01 p.m. PT

Location: Corvallis, Ore.

Stadium: Reser Stadium

Television: ESPN

Play-By-Play: Dave Flemming

Analyst: Brock Huard

Sideline: Laura Rutledge

Radio: Beaver Sports Network (TuneIn)

Play-By-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Ron Callan

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84

Series History: STAN leads, 55-25-3

Last Meeting: 2016 (L, 15-26)

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com

The Game —

Oregon State returns from a bye week to host Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference matchup Thursday night at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:01 p.m. PT.

The game is slated to air on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app on smartphones and tablets (for subscribers). ESPN, in the Corvallis/Albany region, can be found on Xfinity Comcast (35/735 HD), DirecTV (206), Dish Network (140) and Charter (27/816 HD). Check your local listings for regions outside Corvallis/Albany and other providers.

Every game this season can be heard live via the TuneIn application, which is available online and on smartphones and tablets. To find the game, once the app has been downloaded, search “Beaver Sports Network.”

The game marks the 84th matchup all-time between the teams dating back to the first meeting in 1919, a 14-6 win by Stanford. The Cardinal holds the advantage in the all-time series, 55-25-3 with a 20-13-1 record in games played in Corvallis.

The matchup marks the second consecutive between the teams in Corvallis to not be played on a Saturday. The 2015 game, a 42-24 Cardinal victory, was played on a Friday.

Oregon State is competing against its fourth top-25 team this season.



On This Date —

Oregon State last played on Oct. 26 in 2013, against Stanford, also at Reser Stadium and on ESPN. The Beavers, ranked 25th nationally, were narrowly defeated by the eighth-ranked Cardinal, 20-12.

Thursday’s game will mark the third time OSU and Stanford have played Oct. 26. Stanford won a 1991 matchup, 40-10, in California.

The Beavers have played on Oct. 26 14 times heading into Thursday, and hold a 6-8 record on that date.



Hall Named Interim HC —

Assistant Coach Cory Hall was named Oregon State’s Interim Head Coach on Oct 9.

Hall joined the Oregon State program in January 2016 after one season as the cornerbacks coach at Weber State. He has been the cornerbacks coach at OSU since.

Hall played safety at Fresno State from 1995-98 before being a third-round selection by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals in 1999.

A Bakersfield, Calif., native, he played six seasons in the NFL – four with the Bengals and two with the Atlanta Falcons. Hall appeared in 87 career games, including 70 starts, and made 193 tackles with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.

He has also served as the head coach at Clovis High School in California (from 2011-13). He was an assistant at Clovis from 2008-11.

Hall was a graduate assistant coach with the defense at Wisconsin in 2014 and a graduate assistant at Washington State in 2006.



Against Stanford —

The Cardinal holds a 55-25-3 advantage in the all-time series, and comes into Thursday’s matchup on a seven-game win streak versus the Beavers. Three of those seven wins have come at Reser Stadium.

Before that stretch, the Beavers had won seven of the previous nine games between the teams dating back to 2000. Included during that period was a four-game win streak for OSU, from 2000-03, tying for the Beavers’ longest against Stanford.

The teams last met in 2016, at Stanford, won by the Cardinal, 26-15.

Ryan Nall ran for 77 yards and Manase Hungalu and Andrzej Hughes-Murray each registered nine tackles in that game.

The longest pass play in OSU’s history came against the Cardinal in 2000. Jonathan Smith connected with Chad Johnson for 97 yards.

On the exact date (Oct. 26) on 2013, Sean Mannion posted an OSU record 41 completions against Stanford (57 attempts).

Steve Brown recorded 22 tackles against Stanford in 1972, which set an OSU record. That has since been tied by Andre Harris in 1988 versus Colorado. Brown also holds the school record for interceptions in one game with four vs. Stanford in 1971.

Jacquizz Rodgers scored four rushing touchdowns against Stanford in 2009, matching a Reser Stadium record.

The OSU defense registered a school-record 11 sacks in a 1996 game vs. Stanford.

Steven Jackson’s 230 yards against the Cardinal in 2002 ranks as the fifth-best single-game output by an Oregon State player.

Mike Hass totaled 225 receiving yards versus Stanford in 2003, the fifth-best by an OSU player. And Shane Morales recorded 13 receptions in the 2008 game versus Stanford, tied for third-most ever by a Beaver.



OSU/Stanford Connections —

Oregon State offensive lineman Trent Moore and Stanford cornerback J.J. Parson and offensive tackle Casey Tucker all competed at Hamilton High School in the Chandler, Ariz. area.

OSU linebacker Alexander Skelton and Stanford kicker Jet Toner attended Punahou High School in Honolulu.

OSU offensive linemen Blake Brandel and Travis Mackey and running back Ryan Nall attended Central Catholic in the Portland area, as did Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett.

Oregon State defensive lineman Baker Pritchard and Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz hail from South Jordan, Utah’s Bingham High School.

OSU safety Austin Hudson and Stanford defensive tackle Bo Peek competed for Plant High School in Tampa, Fla.

Oregon State assistant coach Dave Baldwin served as the wide receivers coach at Stanford from 1984-87 and its passing game coordinator in 1988. Later, as San Jose State’s head coach from 1997-2000, he was 3-1 against the Cardinal, winning three straight from 1998-2000, all as the road team.



Strength Of Schedule —

Oregon State’s strength of schedule is at No. 15, per Sagarin, entering the game with Stanford.

Among Pac-12 Conference teams, the Beavers trail only USC (No. 8) and Arizona State (No. 11) on the strength of schedule. Stanford, whose strength of schedule is at No. 23, is ranked 14th overall by Sagarin, which push the Beavers’ SOS higher.

Five of the Beavers’ six FBS opponents this season so far have winning records entering this weekend, going a combined 33-13 (.717). That includes top-25 teams Washington State, Washington and USC who are a combined 19-4 (.826).

OSU’s final five regular-season opponents – Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon – are a combined 22-15 (.595).



Playing Another Top 25 Team —

The Cardinal will mark the Beavers’ fourth top-25 opponent in eight games this season. East Carolina, Syracuse and Indiana are the only other schools nationally that can claim as many top-25 foes as the Beavers (entering this week’s action).



Nall For 100, Again —

Ryan Nall‘s 172 rushing yards against Colorado gave him nine such efforts in his career. That ties him with Bill Enyart (1966-68) and J.J. Young (1991-94) for seventh-most at OSU.

Nall is now three shy of No. 6 Dave Schilling, who recorded 12 from 1969-71.

He now has an Oregon State record three carries of at least 75 yards in his career after scoring on a 75-yarder against CSU. His others include 89 yards against Washington State and 80 against California, both coming in 2016.



Sixty-Five Candles —

Oregon State University is celebrating Benny Beaver’s 65th birthday this year. Benny Beaver made his official debut Oct. 4, 1952 in an Oregon State College (as known then) against Michigan State at Portland’s Multnomah Stadium.

Ken Austin created the first Benny Beaver costume and would be the first to serve as the lovable mascot, who officially celebrated his birthday Sept. 29 at Reser Stadium.

Austin, along with his wife, Joan D., are amongst the university’s biggest donors and OSU’s new College of Business building is named in their honor – Austin Hall.



Miltary Appreciation —

As a small token of appreciation to those who have given so much to defend and serve the United States of America, Oregon State Athletics is offering two complimentary tickets to Beaver football’s November 18 game against Arizona State to verified military personnel, including both active personnel and veterans.

Service members and veterans can also purchase additional tickets for 50% off regular price.

Visit this link for more information: http://admin.osubeavers.com/sports/2016/9/26/military-appreciation-day.aspx?hq_e=el&hq_m=1388590&hq_l=2&hq_v=3ebc0152f5.



From Hawai’i —

Twelve players hail from the state of Hawai’i, which gives Oregon State the most players to hail from the islands, aside from the University of Hawai’i.

Hawaiian natives Moku Watson, Kesi Ah-Hoy, Alexander Skelton, Keli’i Montibon and Onesimus Clarke joined the program in 2017.



Dream Come True —