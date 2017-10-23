Oregon Tech Women 2nd Men 5th at Warrior Invite

ROCKLIN, Calif.- Oregon Tech’s Danielle De Castro finished 4th and set a new school record with Cindy Reed finishing 6th and Susie Garza 7th to lead the Lady Owls to a second place finish just one point behind No. 4 College of Idaho at the Warrior Invitational Saturday morning.



The women’s combined time was the fastest team time in school history by 2:21, the old record was run at nationals last year. With the result the No.9 Owls defeated No. 6 Southern Oregon, and No. 8 Masters College.



De Castro had a time of 17:39 breaking her old PR by seven seconds. Reed also had a PR by 10 seconds.



On the men’s side, Tech finished in a team time of 2:09.39 just 45 seconds behind No. 14 Masters College.



Mark French led the Owls finishing in 13th with a time of 25:19, the next four finishers for the Owls all set Personal bests; Tim McPherson in 15th (25:20), Ricky Garcia 27th(25:42), Paul Wyatt 33rd (26:01), and Chris Ramirez 60th (27:15).