Geist Moves Up Saves List as Beavers Fall to Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. – Senior goalkeeper Bella Geist set a season high with 12 saves, but the Oregon State women’s soccer team was unable to overcome the top-ranked Cardinal, as Stanford took a 6-0 win Sunday afternoon in Stanford, Calif.

Geist is now up to 392 career saves, as she moved past Lindsey Jorgenson (California) for third in Pac-12 history. The Beaver net-minder now needs 17 more stops to pass Elise Edwards (Stanford) for second on the conference’s all-time list.

The contest marked the final road game of the season for the Beavers, who have three home games remaining on their 2017 slate. Oregon State earned seven corner kicks in the match, and five Beavers tied for the team lead with one shot apiece.

Stanford went in front in the sixth minute, scoring from close range off a set piece.

Nikki Faris nearly created a chance in the 18th minute when she attempted to hit a shot on the volley, but the senior did not connect cleanly under pressure from a Cardinal defender. Emma Jones was credited with a shot in the 30th minute, when her corner kick nearly curled into the corner, but the Stanford keeper deflected the ball out of play.

The Cardinal added a second goal in the 33rd minute. The Beavers answered by earning a corner kick less than a minute later, but the Stanford defense cleared the threat. Stanford netted another before the break to take a three-goal advantage into the intermission.

The Cardinal added another goal seven minutes into the second half, and netted fifth in the 72nd minute. Oregon State took its fourth corner kick of the match in the 73rd, but the cross was cleared from the box. Kayla Latham forced a save in the 83rd minute with a shot from 18 yards out. Stanford added another goal late on to take the win by six.

Oregon State will return home for its final three games of the season, beginning with a matchup with Colorado on Thursday.

