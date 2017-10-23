Collman Convicted For Chainsaw Standoff

A Klamath Falls man who threatened cops with a chainsaw in January has been found guilty of several charges. Damien Collman convicted by a jury Thursday of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, DUI, reckless endangering and reckless driving for a standoff at the intersection of South Sixth and Washburn Way. Deputies had responded to a call of a suspicious person in an SUV near Sunset Beach Road and Lakeport Boulevard. Following a pursuit with what police called reckless and erratic driving, Collman got out of the SUV with a running chainsaw, threw it to the ground and rushed toward officers. Deputies had to deploy a Taser to subdue him. He faces up to 20 years when sentenced.