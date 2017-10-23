Campground Shooting Suspect Arrested

On the afternoon of October 20th, 2017, 32 year old John Day resident Kevin J. RAPP was arrested for the shooting of Kyler Weisenback and lodged at the Grant County Jail for the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two outstanding warrants.

During the early morning hours of October 16, 2017, 27 year old Eugene resident Kyler Weisenback was awoken while camping and shot twice with a small caliber firearm. Weisenback was camping at the Dixie Creek Campground near the Dixie Summit, located east of Prairie City, Oregon. Weisenback was first flown to a Bend area hospital and subsequently transferred to a Portland area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is active and further information will be released as it becomes available.