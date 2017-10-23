Beavers Drop 3-0 Decision to No. 6 Stanford

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University men’s soccer program fell behind early to No. 6 Stanford on Sunday at Paul Lorenz Field.

The Beavers (5-10-0, 2-5-0 Pac-12) were unable to convert their chances as the Cardinal (12-2-1, 6-0-1 Pac-12) took away a 3-0 decision over the hosts.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said head coach Steve Simmons. “I know our guys are disappointed to concede in the way we did. Especially after we hit the crossbar and they came back and scored for the two-goal swing.

“What I’m most proud of, with this score line at halftime, is that our guys kept fighting. I know it’s easy not to, but they did and I’m proud of their response in the second half.”

Oregon State had an early chance to get on the board as senior Jordan Jones (Pacific Grove, Calif.) had a pair of shots that came within inches of challenging Stanford’s keeper Nico Corti. Jones’ first attempt was blocked by the Cardinal back line while his header shot off a beautiful service from junior Don Tchilao (Chandler, Ariz.) hit off the crossbar.

The visitors got on the board in the 18th minute after Foster Langsdorf took a back-heeled pass from Amir Bashti and put the shot past freshman Gage Rogers (Gilbert, Ariz.) for a 1-0 Stanford lead.

The Cardinal got the second goal off a penalty kick as Tanner Beason converted from the dot in the 25th minute, while Drew Skundrich capitalized off a Derek Waldeck cross to Charlie Wehan to put the tally at 3-0 in the 42nd minute.

The Beavers were limited on chances in the second half with only three shots as Stanford took the decision.

“I know the guys are extremely disappointed about losing,” added Simmons, “but we have three more games and we’re going to push on to win every one.”

Oregon State will head out on the road next week with a visit south to California. The Beavers will first take on UCLA on Thursday, October 26, live on the Pac-12 Networks with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT.