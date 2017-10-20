OSU and Gensler Partner for Facilities Plan

On the heels of more than $50 million in recent renovations to Oregon State University’s Athletics landscape that includes the Valley Football Center, Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Thursday that Gensler Architecture, Design and Planning P.C., has partnered with the school to develop a long-term facilities master plan.

Gensler, among the world’s leading design firms, will provide OSU with facility programming, master planning, various facility assessments, project prioritization and phasing, as well as conceptual cost estimates.

“This venture will create a 10-year master plan that prioritizes facility upgrades that benefit our student-athletes, staff, donors and fans,” said Barnes. “While the plan intends to provide facility solutions and cost estimates across all programs, we will also identify some immediate priorities and mobilize quickly to implement those.”

The partnership includes several project initiatives: inclusivity of leadership committees and focus groups from many constituents inside and outside OSU Athletics; amplifying student-athlete experiences; maximizing Athletics facilities and the proximity to the main campus; and developing immediate priorities.

“Beaver Nation has a lot to be proud of with the recent projects at Reser Stadium, the Valley Football Center, Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, the OSU Basketball Center and men’s basketball locker room, among others,” said Barnes. “This process is the next step in the continuation of investments in facilities and infrastructure necessary to compete at the highest level.”

Recent clients of Gensler Architecture, Design and Planning P.C., include Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium (soccer), the Dallas Cowboys’ Ford Center at The Star and social media leaders Facebook and Instagram.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Oregon State University on its facilities master plan,” said Ryan Sickman, Gensler’s Sports Practice Area Leader and Director of Sports. “In our discussions with Scott Barnes and his staff, it is clear that the strategic vision for success is being put into place in the Best College Town in the Pac-12.”

Oregon State University Athletics latest facility investments:

OSU Basketball Center

The $12 million state-of-the-art OSU Basketball Center opened in 2013 and contains two regulation courts, as well as medical facilities, locker rooms, and staff offices. In addition, the facility contains a basketball hall of fame and other amenities celebrating both programs’ legacies.

Valley Football Center

The $46 million privately funded Valley Football Center (VFC) renovation was completed in the spring of 2017. The hub of the OSU football team has more than doubled in size to nearly 100,000 square feet and includes a revamped players’ lounge, new meeting areas, a spacious auditorium, a media room, and a barbershop.



Reser Stadium

In the last 12 years OSU has invested $225 million into Reser Stadium, including the Valley Football Center. The stadium has had facelifts to both end zones, including the popular Terrace. The entire east side was renovated in 2005 and the video board has had several upgrades to its current form. In addition, planning stages are underway to install a new LED ribbon board for the 2018 season.



Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum is in the midst of a major transformation that currently includes the renovation of the men’s basketball locker room. Recent upgrades to the venerable building include a new entry plaza and state of the art speakers, and finishing touches are being conducted on the renovated men’s basketball locker room. The building will undergo another interior facelift this summer as planning stages continue for the addition of a center hung score/video board and a new lighting system.

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

Home to one of the most successful baseball programs in the nation, approximately $12 million has been pumped into the facility in recent years. Included in the upgrades are a new clubhouse, the Omaha Room (suites), a players’ lounge, alumni room and an enhanced video board that is among the top 10 largest in the nation. More upgrades are in the planning stages for the home of the defending Pac-12 champions.

Recent Additional Facility Upgrades

OSU Athletics has also recently made significant improvements to the The Trysting Tree Golf Club practice range for the men and women’s golf teams; the Whyte Track and Field Center, and to the Merritt Truax Indoor Center (lighting and graphics).