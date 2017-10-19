Water Crews Fixing Geothermal Leak on 8th Street

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, Water Division Crews will be repairing a geothermal leak at the corner of 8th and Pine Street. This repair requires that the south lane of 8th Street between Main Street and Pine Street be closed. There will be no turning movement allowed from Pine Street. All geothermal customers affected by this outage have been notified directly.

Thank you, in advance, for proceeding with caution in this area while crews work. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.