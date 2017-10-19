Walking Tour – Klamath County Museum

The Klamath County Museum will host a walking history tour of the C flume near Henley Saturday, October 21st at 10am.

Kenneth Doutt will lead the walk and it will begin at the Klamath Irrigation District headquarters, off of Short Road. The flume carried water for 95 years across a section of low ground to serve farmland in the area south of Henley. First used in 1922, the concrete flume replaced an earlier structure made of timbers.

The tour may involve driving to more than one location, and walking over steep or uneven ground, so dress accordingly.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.