KF Man Busted on Long List of Property Crimes

On Monday, October 16th 2017, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department located and arrested Andrew Maness for a series of property crimes committed over the last few weeks.

Investigating officers recently identified Mr. Maness as the suspect in numerous crimes committed throughout the Klamath Falls area, including vehicle thefts, burglaries, petty thefts, and retail thefts.

Mr. Maness is suspected of entering retailers and other businesses during business hours, and gaining access to lockers used by customers and staff. Numerous items, including wallets, purses, and keys would be stolen, and then the keys would be used to steal the victim’s vehicle at a later time. Additionally, the victim’s credit cards would often be fraudulently used.

There are no additional outstanding suspects at this time; however additional charges will be forthcoming as officers continue to link other open investigations. If you suspect you may be a victim, please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336