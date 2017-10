Coastal Farm & Ranch is hosting a Hoowl-o-ween pet costume contest Saturday, October 28th, at 3pm.

Bring your dressed-up pet & enter for your change to win a free gift card. For every entry Coastal will donate $1.00 to the local Humane Society.

Free Dental Treats with every entry!

For more information contact Coastal Farm & Ranch, or visit www.coastalfarm.com.