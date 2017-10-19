Beavers Take Down Wildcats in Sweep

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team defeated the Arizona on Wednesday night in a three-set sweep. The Beavers dominated the match from outset earning their third straight conference win for the first time since 2001.



With the victory, OSU advances its record to 14-7 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats fell to 8-10, 2-7. The Beavers dispatched the Wildcats by scores of 25, 11, 25-15 and 25-18.



Oregon State came out on fire in the first set. OSU used an 8-0 run that included a flurry of kills by Maddy Gravley to take a 15-4 lead at the media timeout. Three kills from Haylie Bennett after the break helped the Beavers pull away to take the set 25-11. Mary-Kate Marshallrecorded kills in the period.



The second set featured more of the same domination by the Beavers. Arizona held tight with the Beavers early until Kylee McLaughlindelivered back-to-back aces and OSU took off on runs of four and five to build a lead to 18-9. Marshall and Bennett led the offense with three kills apiece in the set as OSU won the set 25-15 to take a two sets to none lead at intermission.



The Wildcats returned from the locker room for the third set determined to keep the set close with success until the midway point. OSU once again used a four-point run to gain an advantage, at 15-9, that it wouldn’t give back. A handful of errors by the Wildcats and some strong blocking by the Beavers sent OSU on another four-point run and finished the sweep with a final set score of 25-18.



The Beavers are back at Gill Coliseum on Friday, October 20 to take on the Arizona State University Sun Devils at 6:00 p.m.



Game Notes: Wednesday’s victory marks the Beavers’ third consecutive win over Arizona in Corvallis … OSU’s three-match Pac-12 win streak is its first since 2001 … Mary-Kate Marshall recorded 11 kills to lead the Beavers for the 19th time in 21 matches.