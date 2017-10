The Klamath County 4-H Horse Leaders are sponsoring the Spooktacular Fun Open Horse Show & Games Saturday, October 28th.

This event will take place at the Klamath County Fairgrounds indoor area and will begin at 9am. Office will open at 8am.

This event will feature fun prizes to 5th place, drawings for boo-tiful prizes all day with entry. Costume Class will be at 1pm.

Entry fee is $15 for 4 classes or $5 per class.

For more information contact OSU KBREC.