The 80th Annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival will take place October 18th-21st in Merrill, Oregon.

This years Festival will feature a parade, exhibits, vendors, health fair, a Spud Run, and the Spud Bowl.

A potato bake and BBQ will be free to the Public, along with a Mia & Pia’s beer garden.

For more information on this event visit www.klamathbasinpotatofestival.com.