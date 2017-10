The Ross Ragland Theater will once again delight your senses with their annual Dia de Muertos fundraiser during Goblin Fest 2017.

The party will take place on Saturday, October 28th, from 8-11pm in the Cultural Center.

Tickets to Goblin Fest are $25 – which gains access to the party, free food, one free drink at the bar and full access to A Night of Terror Haunted House Presented by iQor.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.