Referendum on State Health Tax Law Makes It On January Ballot

A referendum asking Oregon voters to decide the fate of portions of the state health care tax law passed over the summer will be on the ballot in January. The Secretary of State’s office has confirmed more than enough signatures on a petition to create Measure 101 to challenge House Bill 2391 which applies to taxes to health insurance premiums and some hospitals.

January 2018 Special Election Announcement

The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office has reviewed the signatures for Referendum Petition #301 and today determined that there are enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. Of the 84,367 signatures submitted, 70,320 or 85.43% were deemed valid which exceeds the required number of 58,789.

Pursuant to Senate Bill 229 that was passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor this year, a Special Election will be held on January 23, 2018 to consider this referendum. This will be the only question that will appear on the ballot and will be numbered Measure 101.

The ballot title drafted by the legislature has been appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court where a decision must be made by November 6.

A voters’ pamphlet will be prepared for this election. In order to be included in the voters’ pamphlet, arguments for or against Measure 101 must be filed with the Secretary of State’s office by 5:00pm November 13.

The last day for county election officials to mail ballots to military and overseas voters is December 9, 2017.

Voters’ pamphlets will be mailed to every household between December 27 and 29.

The voter registration deadline for the January 23 election will be January 2, 2018.

County election officials will mail ballots to voters between January 3 and January 9.