Penalty Kick Gives Eagles Win over Owls

KIRKLAND, Wash. – A penalty kick in the 49th minute, the only score of the game, would lift Northwest University to a narrow, 1-0, victory over Oregon Tech this afternoon in Cascade Conference play.



In a tightly contested defensive battle, which totaled only 15 shots between to two teams, and remained scoreless until the 49:53 mark when an Oregon Tech handball in the box would lead to a successful Stephanie Wilson penalty kick, the only score of the game. Wilson rolled the ball into the lower left corner for the score. OIT was limited to only one shot on goal by the Eagle defense while the Owls defense held Northwest U to just three shots on goal.



Oregon Tech made a late push to score, but Brenna Bogle‘s shot in the 80th minute was blocked and Karah McCulley‘s shot sailed wide at the 87:54 mark. NU came close to a second goal in the 83rd minute when Hannah Nicholson’s header was saved by OIT keeper, Megan Green.



Kat Sanchez earned the shutout for Northwest U (7-6, 4-3 CCC) while Megan Green took the loss in goal for Oregon Tech (7-6, 5-3 CCC). Tech outshot the Eagles 8-7 while NU held a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.



Oregon Tech will next host Southern Oregon University Saturday at 12:00 pm at the OIT Soccer Pitch.