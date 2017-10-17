Marshall, Massey, and Goings Sweep PAC-12 Award

SAN FRANCISCO – Just as the Oregon State volleyball team swept through the state of Washington over the weekend, the Beavers also swept the Pac-12 weekly awards Monday. Oregon State senior outside hitter Mary-Kate Marshall has been named as the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, freshman libero Grace Massey is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and outside hitter Maddie Goings is the league’s Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.



Marshall, a kinesiology major, racked up 46 kills over the weekend to lead the Beavers’ offense to a pair of five-set victories on the road. Marshall racked up a season-best 25 kills in Seattle in OSU’s upset of No. 14 Washington, including eight kills in the fifth set, to send the Beavers to the win. She came back on Sunday to once again pace the offense with 21 kills on the way defeating Washington State on the Palouse.



Massey, who had played as OSU’s primary defensive specialist, earned her first starting nod at libero Friday at Washington and responded with a superb passing and a career-best 21 digs. The freshman repeated the feat Sunday in Pullman with another 21 digs and added a career-high seven assists.



Goings, who is studying BioHealth Sciences, put together a career match in OSU’s victory over Washington. Goings recorded 19 kills, just one off her career-high, to go with a career-best 21 digs. Against the Cougars, Goings posted her second double-double of the weekend with 13 kills and 11 digs.



The award is the seventh Pac-12 weekly honor of Marshall’s career and second of the season as the Offensive Player of the Week after receiving the award following the second week of the season when she helped the Beavers to a 3-0 weekend at the North Harbour Marriott Invitational in Portland. She was named as the conference’s Freshman of the Week five times in her rookie season in 2014. It is the first conference awards for Goings and Massey.



She becomes the first OSU player to be named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week twice in a season since the league adopted the current system of Offensive, Defensive and Freshman of the Week honors and it is the first time OSU has swept the awards in a single week.



The Beavers close the first half of Pac-12 play this week when they host Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. OSU then faces Arizona State Friday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Both matches will air live on Pac-12 Network.



