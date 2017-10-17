Additional Woodcutting Area Opens Outside Klamath Falls

The Klamath Ranger District is opening an additional Personal Use Firewood cutting area west of Klamath Falls.

The area is located a few miles from the junction of Highway 140 and Dead Indian Memorial Road, approximately 40 miles west of Klamath Falls.

The deck is located off Forest Service Road 660 and is mostly white fir with some Douglas fir and lodgepole pine.

Most of the wood is a result of road maintenance activities along county roads on the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

“We are happy to be able to open this area to the public for Personal Use Firewood cutting,” said Klamath District Ranger Heather Berg. “There was a great response to the two decks of personal use firewood offered last month that were a result from the North Pelican Fire line construction. This is another great opportunity for those needing firewood in the Klamath Falls area without having to travel too far for it.”

While the personal use firewood deck near Cold Springs Road has been depleted, there is still some wood available at the deck located off Road 3651-020 near Fourmile Quarry, primarily white fir.

Personal Use Firewood Permits are available for $5 per cord with a minimum four cord or $20 purchase. Each household may purchase up to eight cords per year. Personal Use Firewood permits expire December 31.

Permits are available from Fremont-Winema National Forest offices, including the Klamath Ranger District, located at 2819 Dahlia St. in Klamath Falls. The Ranger District can be reached at 541-883-6714.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF.