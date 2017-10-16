Prescribed Burns Planned in Chemult Area

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Chemult Ranger District plans to begin prescribed burning October 17 through November 1, conditions permitting.

Approximately 500 acres of prescribed burning is planned for the Chemult Townsite Project area, located adjacent to the town of Chemult on Highway 97 and 400 acres in the Jack Unit area, located 13 miles east of Chemult, near Tea Table Mountain. An additional 700 acres are scheduled to be burned within the Cub Unit area, which is 25 miles southwest of Chemult, near Lookout Butte south of Highway 138.

For more information, please contact Chemult Ranger District Assistant Fire Management Officer Ken Gregor at 541-365-7057 or Engine Captain Dave Varon at 559-202-7345.

Prescribed burns are a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). They can help decrease the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat.

There will be visible smoke in the area. While every effort is being made for smoke management and to reduce impacts as much as possible, the area being treated is on the Highway 97 corridor and there is the potential for reduced visibility at times on the highway.

Residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and use caution, especially during the evenings when smoke can settle in lower elevations and impact visibility and air quality.

Prescribed burn updates and maps are available online at: