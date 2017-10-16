Klamath Falls Weekly Public Works Schedule

Public Works crews will be performing work (weather permitting) on October 16 through October 20, 2017 as follows:

STREETS

Asphalt crews will be performing utility cut repairs and minor street repairs within the City and County Roadways that will include:

Dig out repair at 7th and Main St.

Manhole patching on Calhoun.

Crews will also be prepping for winter operations.

WATER

Water Division Crews will be replacing fire hydrants in the Mills Addition at Division and Reclamation and Division and Wantland. Crews will also be working on the 3800 to 4400 blocks of Altamont adjusting meter settings and boxes.

WASTEWATER COLLECTIONS

Crews will continue sewer line cleaning in the presidents streets area and will also be cleaning and televising lines in the Pacific Terrace area.

The City would like to thank Citizens, in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.