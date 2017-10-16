First Half Goals Lift Hustlin’ Owls Past Eagles

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Oregon Tech scored two first half goals on their way to a 2-0 shutout victory over Northwest University this afternoon on the NU Athletic Field.



A rough physical contest, 32 fouls, six yellow cards and one red card were handed out with 21 of those fouls coming in the second half.



Benito Torres-Mata put the Owls into the lead in the 33rd minute as he beat Eagle defenders to score from 3 yards out center of the goal. Brennan Gazdik earned the assist on the play.



Then in the 41st minute, Matthew Sai scored unassisted on a rebound off a deflection from 12 yards out and into the right corner of the net as Oregon Tech would take a 2-0 lead into halftime.



Forced to play shorthanded in the second half after a disqualification, Northwest U created several opportunities to score but would not be able to finish as the OIT defense and Gerardo Skewes would not allow a goal in the contest.



Lucas Alves led Northwest U (7-5-1, 5-3-1 CCC) with 7 shots, two shots on goal. Daniel Christenson made five saves in goal for the Eagles in the loss.



Oregon Tech (6-6-1, 5-4-1 CCC) outshot NU 20-18 with Kelly Kyllo leading the way with five shots. Clayton Maves took 4 shots, three shots on goal. Skewes, the goalkeeper for the Owls made five saves earning the shutout.

The Hustlin’ Owls return home next Saturday as they host southern Oregon University at 2:30 PM at the OIT Soccer Pitch