DEQ Penalizes Local Company $103,000

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $103,428 penalty to Oil Re-Refining Company Inc. for air quality and hazardous waste violations at its used oil reprocessing facility at 1291 Laverne Avenue in Klamath Falls. The company does business in Klamath Falls under the name Industrial Oils.

Oil Re-Refining Company processes used oil at the facility. Until recently, the company also burned a range of oily material to produce energy, which was used as a heat source for plant operations.

Oil Re-Refining Company burned material that contained high levels of pollutants, including lead and chromium, which is a violation of its air quality permit and hazardous waste regulations.

The company also failed to conduct proper hazardous waste determinations on oily sludges, then transported the sludges without a uniform hazardous waste manifest and operated a hazardous waste treatment facility without a permit.

Oil Re-Refining Company owns and operates a similar business in Portland, though there were no violations identified at the Portland facility in relation to this enforcement action.

DEQ issued the penalty because improper management of hazardous wastes threatens public health and the environment. This includes the accumulations, storage, handling, treatment and disposal of hazardous wastes. Burning fuels that exceed the allowable chromium and lead concentration limits is also a serious violation with human health and environmental implications.

Oil Re-Refining Company has requested a meeting with DEQ to discuss the violations.